This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, April 24, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Robert Walker’s latest article on flying to Mars on a Dragon spaceship.



Robert Walker is an inventor & programmer for Tune Smithy, Bounce Metronome, Virtual flower, Lissajous 3D, and Activity Timer. I trained as a mathematician originally. Went on to study philosophy then to do post graduate research into set theory and foundations of mathematics. Then got involved in inventing board games, one of them was accepted for publication by Gibson’s Games, large UK games company, but they were unable to publish it because of technical difficulties, unable to make the pieces at a suitable price, major disappointment. I then got involved in programming music after I invented a particular type of fractal tune based on self similar sloth canon sequences. It’s related to the Danish composer Per Nørgård’s “infinity sequence” though not identical. Through these tunes I got involved in music software programming, first in order to hear what the tunes sounded like myself – but then added more capabilities and began to sell the software commercially. I added microtonal capabilities originally just to explore more tunes, but then got a lot of interest from microtonal composers, as it gave an easy way to compose and play microtonal music on many synthesizers and computers. At present my main focus is on Bounce Metronome, another music program valued by musicians for its ability to play complex polyrhythms, rhythm cycles etc., and for its visual “bounce” effect inspired by the motion of a conductor’s baton. I have had a long term special interest in astronomy, and space science since the 1970s. I have also researched into cellular automata, recreational mathematics, and non periodic tiling’s, etc. This column could be about any of those topics, or more.



2. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (April 26, 2-3:30 GMT)

Bob Zimmerman has plenty of space news issues and updates for us.

Robert Zimmerman is a well known and respected space historian and author. He posts regularly at his website on space, science, and other matters relating to cultural and political issues. Mr. Zimmerman is also an award winning author who has written four books on the history of space exploration, all of which are still in print. This first book, GENESIS: THE STORY OF APOLLO 8, was published in 1998. His most recent book, THE UNIVERSE IN A MIRROR: THE SAGA OF THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE AND THE VISIONARIES WHO BUILT IT (Princeton University Press) tells the poignant tale of the men and women behind the telescope, and how many had to sacrifice careers and family to get it built. It also describes in detail the importance of Hubble both scientifically and culturally. More than any other instrument sent into space, the Hubble Space Telescope reshaped the human perception of our place in the universe. Robert’s previous book, LEAVING EARTH: SPACE STATIONS, RIVAL SUPERPOWERS, AND THE QUEST FOR INTERPLANETARY TRAVEL, is a must read! It describes in detail the history of manned space flight, post Apollo. Thus, it includes a lot of information about the Soviet/Russian space program that is unknown to most Americans. In 2003 American Astronautical Society awarded LEAVING EARTH the Eugene Emme Award as that year’s the best space history for the general public. Mr. Zimmerman has also authored THE CHRONOLOGICAL ENCYCLOPEDIA OF DISCOVERIES IN SPACE (published by Oryx Press, now ABC-CLIO, 2000), a detailed reference book describing what was accomplished on every space mission beginning in October 1957 with Sputnik and continuing through December 1999. His work is published regularly in such magazines as SCIENCE, SKY & TELESCOPE, ASTRONOMY, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, FORTUNE, AD ASTRA, AMERICAN HISTORY, STARDATE, and many other major magazines. In 2000 he was co-winner of the David N. Schramm Award, given by the High Energy Astrophysics Division of the American Astronomical Society for Science Journalism. He can be reached at zimmerman at nasw dot org.



3. Friday, April 28, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

First 100 days space review with the new admin & Maslow Windows with Dr. Bruce Cordell.

Bruce Cordell is an educator and consultant who writes and speaks on future trends in space exploration and technology. He is co-founder of 21stCenturyWaves.com, which monitors global trends in the economy, technology, and geopolitics. Formerly a program manager with General Dynamics Space Systems in San Diego, he worked closely with NASA and the USAF on lunar bases and human missions to Mars, space transportation and resources, and national defense. His degrees are from UCLA (M.S.) and the University of Arizona (Ph.D.) in planetary and space physics, and he was a Weizmann postdoctoral fellow at Caltech. While a physics professor at the California State University, Bruce met Krafft Ehricke and participated with him in a public panel discussion on space at the Fleet Science Center in San Diego. Soon after he joined General Dynamics where Bill Rector asked him to help position the company to participate in manned lunar and Mars missions. Bruce organized a 10-member international team of subcontractors in support of General Dynamics. With ESA-veteran Otto Steinbronn, he developed a concept for a world space agency – “Interspace” – that featured equal management authority for the major global space powers and broad opportunities for participation for all others. Always fascinated by manned Mars missions, Bruce published the first systematic study assessing the potential for significant natural resources on Mars that could support human colonization. In the mid-1980s, Dr. Cordell developed a ground-breaking concept for interplanetary commerce featuring retrieval of water from the moons of Mars for transportation and industrial uses in the Earth-Moon system. He led the first study showing its economic advantages and technical feasibility. In 1996, Dr. Cordell published “Forecasting the Next Major Thrust into Space” in Space Policy, in which he sketched his new theory — based on long-term trends in the economy and technology over the last 200 years — that logically explained our romance with President Kennedy’s 1960s Apollo program and our retreat back to Earth orbit over the last 40 years. And more importantly, he was able to forecast that the decade from 2015 to 2025 will be the analog of the 1960’s. With several colleagues and friends this work has intensified over the last several years including the founding of 21stCenturyWaves.com and the introduction of the “fractal Maslow Window.”



4. Sunday, April 30, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

NASA’s new proposed budget and related items discussed with Marcia S. Smith.

Marcia S. Smith is President of the Space and Technology Policy Group, LLC in Arlington, VA, which specializes in policy analysis of civil, military and commercial space programs, and other technology areas. She is also the founder and editor of the website SpacePolicyOnline.com. From March 2006-March 2009, Ms. Smith was Director of the Space Studies Board (SSB) at the National Research Council (NRC), and from January 2007-March 2009 additionally was Director of the NRC’s Aeronautics and Space Engineering Board (ASEB). The NRC is the operating arm of The National Academies, comprised of the NRC, the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the Institute of Medicine. The National Academies is a non-profit organization that provides advice to the nation on science, engineering and medicine. Previously, Ms. Smith was a senior level specialist in aerospace and telecommunications policy at the Congressional Research Service (CRS), Library of Congress, Washington, D.C. CRS provides objective, non-partisan research and analysis exclusively for the Members and committees of the U.S. Congress. Ms. Smith specialized in U.S. and foreign military and civilian space activities, as well as telecommunications issues (including the Internet). She worked at CRS from 1975-2006, except for a one year leave of absence from 1985-1986 while she served as Executive Director of the U.S. National Commission on Space. The Commission, created by Congress and its members appointed by the President, developed long term (50 year) goals for the civilian space program under the chairmanship of (the late) former NASA Administrator Thomas Paine. The Commission published its results in the report Pioneering the Space Frontier (Bantam Books). Before joining CRS, she worked in the Washington Office of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (then headquartered in New York). A graduate of Syracuse University, Ms. Smith is the author or co-author of more than 220 reports and articles on space, nuclear energy, and telecommunications and Internet issues. Ms. Smith is theNorth American Editor for the quarterly journal Space Policy, Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). Currently member of AIAA’s International Activities Committee and has served on many other AIAA committees, was an AIAA Distinguished Lecturer (1983-1988), and a member of the AIAA National Capital Section Council (1994-1996), Fellow, Past President, and former member of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee of the American Astronautical Society (AAS). Co-chair of the AAS Fellows Committee (2004). Awarded the AAS “John F. Kennedy Astronautics Award” in 2006. Fellow of the British Interplanetary Society. Founder, Emeritus Member, and Past President of Women in Aerospace (WIA). Awarded the WIA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. Member, former Vice President, and former member of the Board of Directors of the International Institute of Space Law (IISL). Member and former Trustee of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA). Co-chair of IAA’s Space Activities and Society Committee (1991-1997). Member of the Advisory Committee for the Secure World Foundation. Life Member of the New York Academy of Sciences, the Washington Academy of Sciences (Board of Directors, 1988-1989), and Sigma Xi (the honorary scientific research society).

