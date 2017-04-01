Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Earth Shadow over Damavand

Earth Shadow over Damavand

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Apr 14, 2017 10:48 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Through crystal clear skies this beautiful panorama follows the curve of planet Earth’s shadow rising across the top of the world. The tantalizing twilight view is composed of eight single frames captured from 4,000 meters above sea level at sunset on April 6. Just above the dark grey Earth-shadow boundary lies a fading, pinkish, anti-twilight arch.

Also known as the belt of Venus, its reddened and back-scattered sunlight finally merges with the still blue eastern sky. Standing tall near center along the rugged horizon line is the distant sharp peak of Mount Damavand in the snowy Alborz mountains. A feature in Persian mythology and literature, Damavand is a stratovolcano reaching 5,610 meters above sea level, the highest peak in Iran and the Middle East.

Image Credit & Copyright: Majid Ghohroodi

Image Credit & Copyright: Majid Ghohroodi

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use