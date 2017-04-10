This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, April 10, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Derek Webber’s new book “No Bucks, No Buck Rogers: Creating the Business of Commercial Space”.



Derek Webber is Developer of the “Gateway Earth” space policy initiative, which is an architecture using space tourism revenues to partially fund further exploration and development of the solar system. The approach relies upon establishing a joint governmental station/tourist hotel in geostationary orbit, near the edge of Earth’s gravity well, supplied by reusable tugs going between low Earth orbit and GEO. The tourists at the outpost will partially fund both the facility itself and the tug operations, thereby offsetting governmental budget requirements. At the station, government astronauts would manufacture and assemble the interplanetary craft for ongoing journeys. Webber established the Gateway Earth Development Group (GEDG) in 2015 to continue the development work. The concept gets a chapter to itself in his latest book “No Bucks, No Buck Rogers – Creating the Business of Commercial Space”.

Derek has been involved in commercial space developments for a period spanning 50 years, both in Europe and the US, starting as a satellite and launch vehicle engineer, later directing the procurement at a satellite operator, managing the European office of a satellite broadband operator, and as Director of Spaceport Associates, providing consulting services related to the business case and regulatory foundations of space tourism and spaceports.

Derek is also Vice Chair of the panel of nine independent international judges of the Google Lunar XPRIZE. This competition is nearing its completion as 5 teams compete for $30M in prize money for the first non-governmental payload to land on the Moon, travel 500 meters, and send back Hi Def images.



2. Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (April 12, 2-3:30 GMT)

Green launch, DNA to the Karman Line with Dr. John Hunter.

John has a doctorate in theoretical particle physics from The College of William and Mary. Currently he allows himself only one deep thought per month and instead tries to build things that are useful, make money or are fun. His excellent children are grown but he has recently managed to obtain an exotic and fun wife from Mexicali. He owns a 140 lb bloodhound named Huck with whom he hunts divorce lawyers for recreation. Purely catch and release. To be politically correct he insists on neutering the attorneys since they are notorious prolific, much like pit bulls.

John worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory from 1985 though1996. He is a world expert in hydrogen impulse launchers, highlighted by his lead role in building and operating the SHARP 400-foot long hydrogen launcher at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). That system set world records and launched scramjets at up to Mach 9.



3. Friday, April 14, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Informed consent agreements with Tracey L. Knutson.

Tracey L. Knutson graduated from Montana State University with a B.S. in Sociology in 1983, and from the University of Minnesota Law School (J.D. granted by University of Montana) in 1989. She served in the United States Peace Corps between her undergraduate and graduate training. In 2003 Tracey began the firm of Knutson and Associates and oriented the firm’s focus practice on recreation and adventure sports defense. Tracey has an extensive background in insurance defense litigation, has tried numerous tort litigation style cases and regularly participates in state and federal appellate level practice. Tracey currently represents recreation and adventure sport oriented brokers and insurance companies, trade associations, universities, educational groups and commercial operators. Tracey speaks frequently at a national level on recreation and sports risk management issues.



4. Sunday, April 16, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Free orbit settlement updates from Al Globus.

One day in 1978 Al Globus’ housemate brought home a stack of CoEvolution Quarterly issues, including an issue discussing Princeton professor Gerard O’Neill’s vision of free space settlements. Al was electrified. As soon as he graduated he got a job as a contractor at NASA Ames Research Center eventually working on Hubble, ISS, X37, shuttle, earth observation, teleoperation, molecular nanotechnology, asteroid mining, and bone development in micro-g wining many awards and publishing many papers along the way. More important, he made two primary contributions to space settlement.

The first was founding and managing the NASA Ames Space Settlement Contest for 6-12th grade students.The second involves revisiting the assumptions of the studies that electrified Al in the first place. Two of these assumptions, the need for radiation shielding and limited human tolerance of rotation, are not quite as iron clad as believed. This reduces the mass of the first space settlements by at least two orders of magnitude! The consequence is that small space settlements in Equatorial Low Earth Orbit may be practical even launching all the materials from Earth.

