Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Castle Eye View

Castle Eye View

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Apr 7, 2017 8:10 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

The best known asterism in northern skies, The Big Dipper is easy to recognize, even when viewed upside down, though some might see a plough or wagon. The star names and the familiar outlines appear framed in the ruined tower walls of the French Chateau du Morimont if you just slide your cursor over the image or follow this link. Dubhe, alpha star of the dipper’s parent constellation Ursa Major is at the lower left.

Together with beta star Merak the two form a line pointing the way to Polaris and the North Celestial Pole, hidden from view by the stones. Since the image was captured on March 30, you can follow a line from dipper stars Phecda and Megrez to spot the faint greenish glow of Comet 41P/Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresak below center, still within the castle eye view. The periodic comet made a remarkable close approach to planet Earth on April 1.

Image Credit & Copyright: Stephane Vetter (Nuits sacrees, TWAN)

Image Credit & Copyright: Stephane Vetter (Nuits sacrees, TWAN)

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use