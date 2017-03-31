SpaceX Successfully Launches SES-10 On Flight-Proven Rocket

At 6:27 p.m. EDT, a Falcon 9 booster that first launched nearly a year ago fired the same nine engines to launch SES-10 into orbit.

Less than nine minutes later, the booster landed on a robotic drone ship offshore — the ninth time SpaceX has landed a rocket.

SES-10, is a geostationary communications satellite to be operated by SES and is designed and manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space on the Eurostar E3000 platform. It was positioned on the 67° West position thanks to an agreement with the Andean Community to use the Simon Bolivar 2 satellite network.

SES-10 is based on the three axis stabilized Eurostar E3000 satellite bus. It will mass around 5.3 t, produce 13 kW of power and have a design life of 15 years.

It will use a hybrid approach for spacecraft propulsion, using bi-propellant propulsion for orbit raising and electric propulsion for station keeping. Its electrical system will use Hall-effect thruster with a Xenon regulator and feed system supplied by Airbus Safran Launchers. The same company supplied fourteen 10 N (2.2 lbf) S10-21 thrusters for the reaction control system, plus 17 pyrovalves and 13 fill and drain valves.

Its payload is composed of 60 Ku band transponders arranged in three wide beams. The first beam will cover Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, the second beam will cover Hispanic South America, and the third beam will be dedicated to Brazil.