This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, March 27, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

“America Needs a US Space Corps!” discussed with Dr. M.V. “Coyote” Smith, Col, USAF-RET.

Colonel M.V. Smith is a PhD student of strategic studies in the Politics and International Relations Department at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom. Most recently he served as the Chief of “Dream Works,” which is the Future Concepts shop in the Pentagon’s National Security Space Office. Dream Works explores, develops, advocates, and links future concepts, capabilities, and promising technologies to advance the art of space faring across the security sector. He was the director of the Space-Based Solar Power Study, and served as a Visiting Military Fellow at National Defense University.

The colonel was born in North Conway, New Hampshire. He entered the Air Force in 1986 through the Saint Michael’s College Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He has served in various space and missile positions and as an instructor at the USAF Weapons School. He was Commander of the 321st Missile Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne Wyoming, where his unit was recognized as the “Best ICBM Squadron in Air Force Space Command.”

During Operation Allied Force (Kosovo) he served as a strategist and targeting officer on Lt General Michael Short’s staff at the Air Component headquarters. During Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), he served at USCENTCOM Headquarters as a strategist on General Tommy Frank’s staff. He later served as the chief air and space power strategist in the Pentagon’s Strategic Planning Council during Operation Iraqi Freedom, providing advice to the Joint Staff and the Secretary of Defense.



2. Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (March 29, 2-3:30 GMT)

National Space Society Anniversary Program with Jay Wittner, Kirby Ikin and Dale Skran.



Jay Wittner serves as President of Integrated Space Analytics (the company behind the Integrated Space Plan), is a Founding Partner of the Space Finance Group, and is currently serving his 4th term on the National Space Society’s Board of Directors. He has been a member of the National Space Society and other space advocacy groups since 1986 and has participated in over a dozen of the National Space Society’s ISDC conferences. During his service on the National Space Society Board he has served on several committees, and for several years he was Vice President of Membership and a member of the Executive Committee. His financial support of NSS was recognized by a permanent appointment to the Buzz Aldrin Council. Outside of the space arena, he serves as President of Kickstarter Coaching, a consulting firm providing advice & support on crowdfunding campaigns. Since graduating from Emory University Business School with a degree in Finance, Mr. Wittner has worked in and consulted on numerous industries including: crowdfunding, investing, jewelry, non-profits, real estate, retail, and space.



Kirby Ikin is the Managing Director of Asia Pacific Aerospace Consultants (APAC), located in Sydney, Australia. APAC offers broad consulting services to the civil and commercial space industry, the evaluation of space based capabilities to meet Australian needs, market analysis, industry analysis, risk management and insurance advice. Recent projects conducted include annual surveys and analysis of current Australian Space Activities and capabilities for the Australian Government; a study of space technology and capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region for the European Space Agency; evaluation of satellite services for maritime monitoring and remote asset monitoring; support for the development of a satellite broadband service for Australia; satellite launch market analysis for a Japanese corporation; a feasibility study for an Australian spaceport; and valuation of an in-orbit communications satellite.

Prior to his role with APAC Kirby worked directly in the space insurance, risk management, and commercial space fields and he has worked in the space industry for the past 28 years. For ten years he worked as a space insurance underwriter at GIO in Australia and in 1998 was appointed Managing Director of the newly created GIO Space. GIO Space was one of the largest space insurance underwriters in the world with annual premium income of over A$175m (approximately US$110m at the time).

After GIO Kirby then worked as the Director of Commercial Operations at the Asia-Pacific Space Centre (APSC). At APSC he was responsible for all aspects of its planned commercial operations with a special emphasis on risk management for the venture, which aimed to introduce the Russian Aurora launch vehicle to the commercial launch market. He was directly responsible for managing the insurance requirements for both APSC and its launch customers. He also had responsibility for the preparation of the Information Memorandum to support a planned raising of $300m in funding.

Kirby has a long and varied involvement within the Australian Space Industry and has held executive positions with various space interest groups. Currently he is the Chairman of the Board of the U.S. based, worldwide National Space Society (NSS), having succeeded Apollo XI astronaut Buzz Aldrin in this position.

Kirby’s professional career has seen him working in the areas of corporate advisory services, insurance and risk management, and commercial launch services. As an accounting professional in the late 1980’s he instigated the formation of Ernst & Young’s Space Industry Services Group in Australia. His work in this area included evaluation of opportunities to commercialise space research and provision of strategic advice to large United States aerospace corporations.

He served as a member of the Australian Government’s ‘International Space Advisory Group’, which advised the Prime Minister’s office on space policy and industry development through 2004. In early 2014 he was appointed as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee for the Australian Centre for Space Engineering Research at the University of NSW. He also previously served on the Board of Directors for Deep Space Industries (USA) having been one of the Co-Founders of this pioneering company, as well as the Board of Directors of Orbital Recovery Corporation (United Kingdom) and the Board of Directors of Vanguard Space Corporation (USA) with Apollo 15 commander Dr Dave Scott.

Through the National Space Society of Australia, Kirby instigated the establishment of the ‘Australian Space Industry Chamber of Commerce’ (ASICC), which meets regularly to discuss business, legal and commercial space related issues. He served as its Founding Chairman from its foundation in 1992 until February 2009. [ASICC recently changed its name to the Space Industry Association of Australia – SIAA]

In his capacity with the National Space Society, Kirby was Chairman of the 1st to 12th Australian Space Development Conferences and will Chair the 13th ASDC in July 2018.

In 2000 Kirby was selected as a member of the World Technology Network and acts as a judge for the Space category of the World Technology Awards.

In 1990 he was appointed to the NSW State Government Task Force on Aerospace, Space, and Defence Industry Development.

Kirby’s professional qualifications include a Bachelor of Laws degree and Bachelor of Commerce degree (in Accounting and Financial Management) from the University of New South Wales.

In 1999 he was the recipient of the National Space Society of Australia’s highest award, the Australian Space Pioneer Award.

After 17 years with Bell Labs (AT&T, Lucent Technologies), Dale Skran worked in several companies including Ascend Communications (VP of Enterprise Engineering), Sonus Networks (Director of Engineering), and CMWare (Founder, CEO, COO, and VP of Engineering). He was also a negotiator/ manager (Rapporteur) at the UN (International Telecommunication Union) where he led the development of international Internet standards for video conferencing and voice services (VoIP).

Dale is the Chair of the NSS Policy Committee as well as NSS Executive Vice-President. In addition, Dale is one of two NSS representatives to the Alliance for Space Development, and sits on the ASD Board of Directors. One of his major work areas is supporting the Space Exploration Alliance Washington Blitz in February, the March Storm, and the NSS Home District Blitz in August. He also also chaired the Space Policy Track at the 2014 ISDC. During 2013-2014 he gave a talk titled “NewSpace” to a variety of audiences. Additionally, he has written a number of articles for Ad Astra, including “A Summer in Newspace” (Winter 2013).



3. Friday, March 31, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Cold Atom Lab update with Dr. Anita Sengupta.

Dr. Anita Sengupta is a Senior Systems Engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in the Entry Descent and Landing Advanced Technologies group. She has been developing entry and propulsion systems for Mars, Venus, and deep space missions for the past decade. She is currently Principal Investigator for the MSL supersonic parachute qualification program and terminal descent engine plume impingement program, principal investigator for the Orion Vehicle Drogue Parachute Subscale Test Program, and leading a nano satellite architecture study for a Europa orbiter mission. Previously she was the entry system lead for a Venus lander mission concept, systems engineer for a Mars Ascent Vehicle technology development program, lead systems engineer for a Mars Sample return mission concept, and Co-Investigator of several plasma propulsion development programs including the extended life test of the Deep Space 1 ion engine which led to the qualification of the ion engines for the Dawn Mission. Prior to joining JPL she worked in industry on the Delta IV Launch Vehicle, X37 Vehicle, Space Shuttle, and Commercial Communication Satellites (XM-radio). She received her PhD and MS in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Southern California, where she is currently teaching Spacecraft Design in the Astronautics Department. She received her BS in Aerospace Engineering from Boston University.



4. Sunday, April 2, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Golden Oldies: Suborbital Sunday History

