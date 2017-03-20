This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, March 20, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Commercial space regulatory issues, Art. 6 of the OST with Laura Montgomery.



Laura Montgomery spent over two decades with the Federal Aviation Administration. She served as the manager of the Space Law Branch in the FAA’s Office of the Chief Counsel. Before that, she was the FAA’s Senior Attorney for Commercial Space Transportation. As the FAA’s space lawyer, she supported the Office of Commercial Space Transportation in its authorization and regulation of launch, reentry and the operation of launch and reentry sites, popularly referred to as spaceports. Her work at the FAA included legal interpretations, the development and application of regulations and legislative proposals, identification of matters for enforcement action, and licensing and permitting evaluation. Her rulemakings included human space flight, explosive siting, launch and launch site licensing and safety, experimental permits, lightning protection, and financial responsibility. She addressed a wide range of issues, from amateur rockets, to sea launch, to space balloons. Highlights from Ms. Montgomery’s time at the FAA include her representation of the FAA at the UN’s legal subcommittee of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, her service as chair to an inter-agency working group on space property rights at the request of the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the White House, and her testimony to Congress on the FAA’s interpretation of the Commercial Space Launch Act. Before working for the government, she was in private practice with Arter & Hadden in Washington, DC, where she specialized in telecommunications, administrative law, and appellate work. Laura Montgomery received her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and her undergraduate degree with honors from the University of Virginia. She has published articles on human space flight and launch safety. She also writes science fiction, some of which is bourgeois, legal science fiction. The Waking Late books are space opera.



2. Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (March 22, 2-3:30 GMT)

Dwight Steven-Boniecki’s latest book and film on Skylab.

Dwight Steven-Boniecki was born in Sydney, Australia in 1969 a few months before man walked on the moon. He spent much of his childhood fascinated with space exploration – growing up in the shadow of Apollo and under the direct influence of science fiction films such as Star Wars. The latter shaping his desire to work in the film/television industry. After studying television theory at North Sydney Technical College he moved to San Diego, USA and interned at Daniels Cablevision. He returned to Australia and worked at TCN-9 before heading back to university where he majored in Psychology. Following his studies he decided that television was where he truly wanted to be and returned to the industry working for Foxtel, Australia. From there he heard about the expansion on satellite TV in Eastern Europe and jumped on a plane to work in Europe: first in Great Britain for Wizja TV, and then in Germany for CBC / RTL – where he still works today as a transmission controller. All the while, his interest in space exploration never left him. The advance of DVDs and the internet saw him revisiting the missions he recalled watching as a young child. While watching the missions again, he began to wonder about the technology behind the images he was watching, and so he began researching the television systems developed by NASA mainly to satisfy his own curiosity. To his dismay he discovered that while the information was available, it was not easy to access, and had never been comprehensively written about. He set about to change that, and ended up writing his first book, “Live TV From the Moon”. Along the way he befriended many of the people who were directly involved in building the TV cameras which transmitted arguably the most important television signals ever received on planet earth -and is proud to have been able to tell their story.



3. Sunday, March 25, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines . What is on your mind for space and STEM matters. All callers welcome.

