Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Mimas in Saturnlight

Mimas in Saturnlight

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:07 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Peering from the shadows, the Saturn-facing hemisphere of Mimas lies in near darkness alongside a dramatic sunlit crescent. The mosaic was captured near the Cassini spacecraft’s final close approach on January 30, 2017. Cassini’s camera was pointed in a nearly sunward direction only 45,000 kilometers from Mimas. The result is one of the highest resolution views of the icy, crater-pocked, 400 kilometer diameter moon.

An enhanced version better reveals the Saturn-facing hemisphere of the synchronously rotating moon lit by sunlight reflected from Saturn itself. To see it, slide your cursor over the image (or follow this link). Other Cassini images of Mimas include the small moon’s large and ominous Herschel Crater.

Image Credit: Cassini Imaging Team, SSI, JPL, ESA, NASA

Image Credit: Cassini Imaging Team, SSI, JPL, ESA, NASA

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use