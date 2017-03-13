This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, March 13, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Are stars conscious? Find out about this and more with Dr. Greg Matloff.



Dr. Gregory L. Matloff, emeritus associate and adjunct associate professor of physics at New York City College of Technology (NYCCT), has coordinated the astronomy program at that institution, has consulted for the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, is a Fellow of the British interplanetary Society, is a Hayden Associate at the American Museum of Natural History and is a Corresponding Member of the International Academy of Astronautics. His pioneering research in solar-sail technology has been utilized by NASA in plans for extra-solar probes and in consideration of technologies to divert Earth-threatening asteroids. He served as guest professor at the University of Siena, Italy, in 1994, has chaired many technical sessions and was honored by NYCCT as Scholar-on-Campus during the 2008-2009 academic year. In 1998, he was a winner of a SETI competition sponsored by the National Academy of Discovery Science. He has authored or co-authored more than 100 research papers and nine books, which have been cited about 400 times. One of his books, “The Starflight Handbook” (Wiley, NY, 1989), was co-authored with MIT science-writer Dr. Eugene Mallove and helped establish interstellar-propulsion studies as a sub-division of applied physics. More recent books (”Living Off the Land in Space,” Springer, NY, 2007 and “Paradise Regained”, Springer, NY, 2009) co-authored with his artist wife C Bangs and NASA manager Les Johnson, have dealt with human space habitation and utilization. His 2008 book with Les Johnson and Italian researcher Dr. Giovanni Vulpetti (”Solar Sails: A Novel Approach to Interplanetary Travel”, Springer, NY) received an excellent review in “Nature.”Most recently he has published an artist’s book with C Bangs, “Biosphere Extensions: Solar System Resources for the Earth”.



2. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PDT (March 15, 2-3:30 GMT)

JP Aerospace updates from John Powell.

John Powell is the President and Founder of JP Aerospace. John Powell and the JPA team has been giving NASA competition. His work has included a wide variety of development projects and flight systems including Orbital transfer vehicles, micro-satellites, rockets, balloon based rocket launch systems and high altitude airships. JP has over 170 flight missions under his belt. The JPA team has made the edge of space their playground. Mr. Powell is both a pilot and submarine builder and lives in Placerville, California.



3. Friday, March 17, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Small satellite projects and more with Jeremy Straub.

Jeremy Straub conducts research into the autonomous control of robots for air and space applications at the University of North Dakota, where he is a PhD candidate in the Department of Computer Science. His work spans the gauntlet between technical development and answering policy questions of technology development and use. Jeremy has published over twenty journal articles and over 75 full conference papers. He has also authored more than 55 national or international conference presentations and more than 80 at local or regional ones. He’s also a full member of Sigma Si and several national honors societies.



4. Sunday, March 19, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Small sat launchers, Vector Space Systems with Jim Cantrell.

Jim Cantrell , CEO and Founder of Vector Space, is a well known entrepreneur and expert in space systems and has 30 years of experience in the aerospace and high technology industries. Jim was part of the SpaceX founding team and served as the company’s first Vice President of Business Development. Jim founded two other successful aerospace and automotive engineering companies and has held CEO positions in aerospace and biometric software companies. Jim also played key roles in the development of Skybox Imaging (now Terra Bella) and has had developmental roles in numerous venture funded space efforts including Rocket Lab, Planet, Black Sky and Spaceflight.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.