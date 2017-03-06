This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, March 6, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

EmDrive analysis with Dr. M.E.(Mike) McCulloch.



School of Marine Science and Engineering (Faculty of Science & Environment).

Lecturer in geomatics (the maths of positioning in space), with research interests in physics. Author of Physics from the Edge



2. Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (March 8, 3-4:30 GMT)

Space radiation per his recent FISO talk with Dr. Francis Cucinotta.

Dr. Francis A. Cucinotta is a Professor of Health Physics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Dr. Cucinotta received his Doctorate degree in nuclear physics from Old Dominion University. He worked at NASA from 1990-2013 as a research scientist, Radiological Health Officer, Space Radiation Project Manager and Chief Scientist. Dr. Cucinotta developed the astronaut exposure data base of organ doses and cancer risk estimates for all human missions from Mercury to the International Space Station (ISS), and developed risk models for acute, cancer and circulatory disease. He was NASA’s manager for the construction of the NASA Space Radiation Lab (NSRL), and NSRL Operations from 2003 to 2012. He is currently a Principal Investigator for the National Cancer Institute investigating the biophysics of radiation damage to dendrites and spines leading to changes in neuron morphology and cognition in cancer treatment with X-rays, protons, and carbon ions. Dr. Cucinotta has published over 350 peer-reviewed journal articles, and numerous book chapters and NASA Technical Reports on nuclear and space physics, shielding, DNA damage and repair, biodosimetry, systems biology, and risk assessment models. He has won numerous NASA Awards for his efforts in research, mission safety, and research management. Dr. Cucinotta is the past President of the Radiation Research Society, and an elected Council Member of the National Council of Radiation Protection and Measurements (NCRP).



3. Friday, March 10, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

AI for space explorion, future space employment and much more discussed with David Vivancos.

David Vivancos is the CEO, Science & Technology Chief Architect of NANOESPACIO, S.L. a company devoted to achieve a cheaper Space access, through the use of Nanotechnology. Nanoespacio services include: Space Mission Planning & Analysis, Space & Nanotechnology Consulting & Engineering, Software Development, Remote Sensing & Image Interpretation. Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Robotics, Process Automation, Virtual Reality. And Research in Nanotechnology for Space Exploration. He was also the cofounder and CEO of two other technology based companies; Electronic Art International Productions S.L. and Art2000 S.L, being involved in many internet projects in a wide variety of fields like, e-commerce, Geographic information systems, Data Base, wireless systems, Virtual Reality and many others. Also confounded in 1995 the first Department of Virtual Reality and Cyberspace in the Institute of Arts and Technology, University of San Francisco in Madrid where he attained his bachelor in Computer Science. Aside of Entrepreneurship and Business Management through all this years he has been an active lecturer in conferences, seminars and courses in many fields of new technology and Science. Pioneer in Spain in development and teaching of the JAVA programming language teaching the first Lecture in Spain of this Language in 1995 . Other topics include more than 25 different programming languages, Data Base, Software Design, Geographic Information Systems, 3D design and modeling, Virtual Reality and sensors, Artificial Intelligence, Gaming Technology applied to other fields, Computer Security, Cryptography, Networking, Internet Culture, Wireless Systems, Remote Sensing, Image Interpretation, Business Management, Space, Nanotechnology and others. He is an Advocate of Space Exploration and Nanotechnology, and he is writing a book about these topics. Member of the AIAA, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, NSS, National Space Society and The Planetary Society.



4. Sunday, March 12, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines Discussion – All space topics welcome. Note the change to Daylight Savings Time.

