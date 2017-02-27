This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, February 27, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Vatican solar system observations with Brother Guy Consolmagno.



Brother Guy Consolmagno SJ is Director of the the Vatican Observatory and President of the Vatican Observatory Foundation. A native of Detroit, Michigan, he earned undergraduate and masters’ degrees from MIT, and a Ph. D. in Planetary Science from the University of Arizona; he was a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard and MIT, served in the US Peace Corps (Kenya), and taught university physics at Lafayette College before entering the Jesuits in 1989.

At the Vatican Observatory since 1993, his research explores connections between meteorites, asteroids, and the evolution of small solar system bodies, observing Kuiper Belt comets with the Vatican’s 1.8 meter telescope in Arizona, and applying his measure of meteorite physical properties to understanding asteroid origins and structure. Along with more than 200 scientific publications, he is the author of a number of popular books including Turn Left at Orion (with Dan Davis), and most recently Would You Baptize an Extraterrestial? (with Father Paul Mueller, SJ). He also has hosted science programs for BBC Radio 4, been interviewed in numerous documentary films, appeared on The Colbert Report, and for more than ten years he has written a monthly science column for the British Catholic magazine, The Tablet.

Dr. Consolmagno’s work has taken him to every continent on Earth; for example, in 1996 he spent six weeks collecting meteorites with a NASA team on the blue ice regions of East Antarctica. He has served on the governing boards of the Meteoritical Society; the American Astronomical Society Division for Planetary Sciences (of which he was chair in 2006-2007); and IAU Commission 16 (Planets and Satellites). In 2000, the small bodies nomenclature committee of the IAU named an asteroid, 4597 Consolmagno, in recognition of his work. In 2014 he received the Carl Sagan Medal from the American Astronomical Society Division for Planetary Sciences for excellence in public communication in planetary sciences.



2. Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (March 1, 3-4:30 GMT)

Guest is Kim Holder.

Moonwards is just starting out. Kim does the lion’s share of it right now, with help and inspiration here and there from the good people on space.stackexchange. She has no background in the sciences, she went to art college after high school. Then to massage therapy school when she realized she wasn’t going to make any money from art. Then she trained at a Zen center when she burned out from doing massage (which happens a lot actually – the massage burn-out part). After that she, uh, sort of bounced around for a few years and eventually headed down to Mexico to try to return to her artwork, where she met her husband and ended up staying. She’s still there in central Mexico 13 years later.

Two years ago, in August of 2013, she finally found the diet and lifestyle that allowed her to have a normal energy level. Before that she’d struggled with lethargy, dopiness, sleepiness, and accompanying anxiety. It was the first time as an adult she’d been free of that for more than a couple of weeks. Her reaction quickly turned from ‘Eureka!’ to ’so now what?…’. She was in the middle of Mexico with all her time free (her husband has a successful business and is happy for her to use her time as she wishes). She really wanted to make up for lost time.

It took a while to find the right thing. She took to watching videos of successful people she admired to try to figure out what direction to take. It was quickly clear that scientists and engineers were her role models. One day she was watching an interview of Elon Musk – who she’d never heard of until a few days before – by Salman Khan of Khan Academy. He started talking about going to Mars. Starting in her early teens she had been a big science fiction and science mag consumer, and she thought ‘Mars? That makes no sense. He seems like a smart guy, what’s he doing?’. So she decided to write up something about that. The more she worked on that, the more she got into it.

Kim feels Moonwards has vast potential, but that it will take a great deal of work for it to live up to that. By pouring herself into it, she hopes she can grow up in a way she didn’t when she was younger because of health problems. In the same way, she believes we won’t find the maturity to care for our planet, and move on to greater things in our future, until we pour ourselves into a project that changes our perspective and makes us see our own potential. She believes space settlement is that project.



3. Friday, March 3, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Commercial space, Silicon Valley space and more with Dr. Sean Casey

Dr. Casey is the co-founder of the Silicon Valley Space Center, a non- profit business accelerator focused on connecting entrepreneurs with the NewSpace Industry. For the last 15-years, Dr. Casey served as a senior scientist with the Universities Space Research Association for NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA). The SOFIA program is a joint mission between NASA and the DLR. On SOFIA, Dr. Casey’s responsibilities included coordination of the design and development of the first-light science instruments and leadership of science instrument integration for early SOFIA science. Dr. Casey did his undergraduate work at Knox College in Galesburg, IL and his Ph.D. at the University of Chicago. Dr. Casey’s personal research interests include the study of interstellar dust grain composition and their resultant optical absorption and emission properties. As a research scientist, Dr. Casey has worked at both NASA Goddard, Ames, and the Dryden Flight Research Center. While at Chicago and Goddard, he did a considerable amount of observing aboard the Kuiper Airborne Observatory, a predecessor to SOFIA. Dr. Casey also holds dual MBAs from the Berkeley Haas and Columbia Schools of business and serves as an adviser and co-founder for several NewSpace start-ups in Silicon Valley.



4. Sunday, March 5, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (19-20:30 GMT)

Explore Mars, Inc, and the Humans2Mars event discussed with Chris Carberry.

Chris Carberry is the Executive Director and co-founder of Explore Mars, Inc., which was created to promote science and technology innovation and education with a use for Mars exploration. Chris has been actively involved in the space exploration advocacy community for many years. Prior to Explore Mars, Chris served as Executive Director of The Mars Society, an international non-profit space advocacy organization which supports the human exploration and settlement of Mars. While serving as Executive Director, Chris spearheaded the development of The Mars Quarterly, a highly acclaimed international online and print magazine, and provided a business strategy that resulted in two successful international conferences. His innovative ideas resulted in a new presentation platform at the 2008 conference that included a debate between Apollo astronaut, Walter Cunningham (representing the McCain campaign) and Lori Garver (representing the Obama campaign). Through his expertise in building open strategic alliances among industry leaders, Chris successfully broadened the organization’s outreach, and improved donor commitment and sponsor participation in various programs. He previously served the organization as a member of the Steering Committee, for which he organized congressional outreach efforts around the country. Chris previously served as chairman or co-coordinator of such congressional lobbying events as the 2007-2010 Space Budget Blitz, the 2007 Moon-Mars Blitz, the 2006 Space Blitz, and the Great 2006 Mars Blitz. Chris co-authored space language in the 2000 Republican National Platform, has co-authored Congressional testimony, and has met with high level officials at the White House, NASA, and Congress. During the last several elections, he had the opportunity to speak with most of the major presidential candidates, and more recently, with the Obama NASA transition team in 2009. Chris also serves as the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Space Exploration Alliance, which is an umbrella group representing 13 space advocacy organizations with total membership of over 700,000 people. Chris has been quoted in numerous national and international newspapers and magazines and has appeared on national and international television and radio. He is the author of many articles and Op-Ed pieces concerning space policy and politics. Chris is also the author of a mystery/science fiction novel called Celestial Pursuits: in the hub of the Universe which was published in 2006. He is currently working on several writing projects, including another science fiction novel, a sequel to Celestial Pursuits, as well as a non-fiction book concerning art theft. In addition, in 2007, Chris signed a movie option contract for his novel, Celestial Pursuits, with a Los Angeles production company. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master’s degree in history and archival methods. For several years he worked as an archivist at the Massachusetts Historical Society, where he processed the papers of United States Senator Leverett Saltonstall, as well as numerous other collections. While in this position, he compiled The Guide to Modern Political Papers in Massachusetts, and helped to put together numerous displays. Chris transitioned into the role of Operations Manager at the Historical Society, where he is currently responsible for the protection of numerous art works and the greatest collection of early American documents outside of the Library of Congress. Chris has an extensive background in historical research, having worked as research assistant for several authors, including British biographer Sarah Bradford (America’s Queen) and former New York Times Magazine editor Ed Klein (The Kennedy Curse). In 2007, Chris was contracted to archive a large collection of political correspondence and documents, and to ghost write the autobiography of a prominent Boston businessman and philanthropist. In addition, Chris has composed pieces of music that have been performed by the Boston Bel Canto Opera in Boston and at the Massachusetts State Awards Ceremony.

