A Supercell Thunderstorm Cloud Over Montana

A Supercell Thunderstorm Cloud Over Montana

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:09 am via: NASA
Is that a spaceship or a cloud? Although it may seem like an alien mothership, it’s actually a impressive thunderstorm cloud called a supercell. Such colossal storm systems center on mesocyclones — rotating updrafts that can span several kilometers and deliver torrential rain and high winds including tornadoes. Jagged sculptured clouds adorn the supercell’s edge, while wind swept dust and rain dominate the center.

A tree waits patiently in the foreground. The above supercell cloud was photographed in 2010 July west of Glasgow, Montana, USA, caused minor damage, and lasted several hours before moving on.

Image Credit & Copyright: Sean R. Heavey

