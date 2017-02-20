This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, February 20, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Fusion updates and news from Eric Lerner.



Mr. Lerner has been active in DPF research for over 25 years. Beginning in 1984, he developed a detailed quantitative theory of the functioning of DPF. Based on this theory, he proposed that the DPF could achieve high ion and electron energies at high densities, suitable for advanced fuel fusion and space population. Under a series of contracts with JPL, he planned and participated in carrying out experiments that tested and confirmed this theory. In addition, he developed an original model of the role of the strong magnetic field effect on DPF functioning, showing that this effect could have a large effect on increasing ion temperature and decreasing electron temperature. He is as well a leading researcher in cosmology and astrophysics, developing original, plasma-based theories of quasars, large-scale structure and other phenomena of the Universe. As a writer about science and technology he is the author of over 600 articles. He was also a visiting astronomer at the European Southern Observatory. He is now the lead scientist in a new series of experiments in NJ designed to test the scientific feasibility of focus fusion, burning hydrogen-boron fuel with the DPF to produce cheap, clean energy. Mr. Lerner received a BA in Physics from Columbia University and did graduate work in physics at the University of Maryland.



2. Tuesday, February 21, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (February 22, 3-4:30 GMT)

Overview Effect news and updates from Frank White and Nick Nielsen.



Frank White is a writer who has spent much of his career thinking about the implications of space exploration for human evolution. He has authored a total of 10 books, including: The Overview Effect, The SETI Factor, The New Camelot, March of the Millennia and Think About Space (with Isaac Asimov), The Ice Chronicles (with Paul Mayewski), and Decision: Earth, a novel. Frank’s latest book, The New Camelot, offers a new interpretation of the Apollo program, comparing the Apollo astronauts to King Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table, and suggesting that the Overview Effect is the “holy grail” of our time. Recent developments in both governmental and non-governmental space exploration efforts appear to vindicate many of the ideas that were initially explicated in The Overview Effect. Frank is now working on a revision of that work, focusing on trends that have begun to appear since the first edition came out in 1987. He is a cofounder of the Overview Institute, established in part to carry forward the work that began with publication of his book, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.



Nick Nielsen writes two blogs, Grand Strategy: The View from Oregon and Grand Strategy Annex, mostly dedicated to the study of civilization and its future. He spoke at the 2011 and 2012 100YSS symposia and at the 2013 and 2015 Icarus Interstellar Congresses. Nick lives in Portland, Oregon.



3. Friday, February 24, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Updates for The Integrated Space Plan from Jay Wittner and Ron Jones.



Jay Wittner serves as President of Integrated Space Analytics (the company behind the Integrated Space Plan), is a Founding Partner of the Space Finance Group, and is currently serving his 4th term on the National Space Society’s Board of Directors. He has been a member of the National Space Society and other space advocacy groups since 1986 and has participated in over a dozen of the National Space Society’s ISDC conferences. During his service on the National Space Society Board he has served on several committees, and for several years he was Vice President of Membership and a member of the Executive Committee. His financial support of NSS was recognized by a permanent appointment to the Buzz Aldrin Council. Outside of the space arena, he serves as President of Kickstarter Coaching, a consulting firm providing advice & support on crowdfunding campaigns. Since graduating from Emory University Business School with a degree in Finance, Mr. Wittner has worked in and consulted on numerous industries including: crowdfunding, investing, jewelry, non-profits, real estate, retail, and space.



Ron Jones is a partner and the Space Systems Lead in Integrated Space Analytics (ISA), recently created to update and automate the Integrated Space Plan. He is also the Marketing Director for BioSpace Experiments, Inc. (BSE), which provides low-cost, turn-key access to space for microgravity researchers. He was Deputy PM of the BSE’s (and ITA’s) CREST 1 and 2 experiment payload packages which successfully flew on back-to-back Space Shuttle missions STS-134 and STS-135 and the International Space Station (ISS) in 2011. During the day, Mr. Jones works for the Boeing Company as their Product Lifecycle Management Legacy Engineering Office Lead which has responsibility for all engineering data from all of Boeing’s former/inactive programs. He was the Data Management Lead on Boeing’s Phantom Ray UAV (X-45C) team where he was responsible for the trade study that drove the selection of the NASA Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) to transport the Phantom Ray to Edwards AFB in California for flight testing, the first (and only) non-Shuttle use of the SCA. Prior to employment at Boeing, many remember Mr. Jones as Vice President and first Executive Director of Buzz Aldrin’s ShareSpace Foundation from ’98 to ’02. Before ShareSpace, he worked for 12 years on various aspects of the Space Shuttle program for Rockwell International and Martin Marietta. While in Rockwell’s Advanced Projects group in the late ’80’s – early ’90’s he worked IR&D relating to NASA’s Space Exploration Initiative (SEI). There he developed the Integrated Space Plan (ISP) which became an internationally recognized marketing tool of Rockwell’s Business Development organization. Prior to Martin Marietta, Mr. Jones worked at NASA/Ames Research Center where he was a member of the team that developed the Kuiper Airborne Observatory (KAO) telescope low-light level video acquisition and tracking system. He was a KAO flight crew member, R&D Technician and video and acquisition tracking system operator. As a NASA college intern, he conceived, designed, and developed the infrared telescope’s oscillating secondary mirror system.



4. Sunday, February 26, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (19-20:30 GMT)

To The Moon, anyone? with Dr. Paul D. Spudis.

Dr. PAUL D. SPUDIS is a Senior Staff Scientist at the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston, Texas. His research focuses on impact and volcanic processes on the planets and requirements for sustainable human presence on the Moon. He was Deputy Leader of the Science Team for the Clementine mission to the Moon in 1994, the Principal Investigator of the Mini-SAR radar experiment on India’s Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008-2009, and a team member of the Mini-RF radar on NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission (2009-present). He was a member of two White House commissions on U. S. Space Policy. He is the author or co-author of over 100 scientific papers and seven books, including The Clementine Atlas of the Moon and the forthcoming The Value of the Moon: How to Explore, Live and Prosper in Space Using the Moon’s Resources.

