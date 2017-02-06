This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, February 6, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

ISRU & space development technologies with Dr. Philip Metzger.



Philip Metzger is a planetary scientist at the University of Central Florida. Previously he was with NASA where he co-founded the KSC Swamp Works, a laboratory that develops technologies to use resources in space. He has worked on extraterrestrial soil characterization, resource prospecting, mining and processing methods, energy storage, steam rockets, small spacecraft systems, 3D printing and additive construction, dust mitigation, wheel interaction with soil, strategies for economically initiating space industry, and predicting how rocket exhaust interacts with soil.



2. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (February 8, 3-4:30 GMT)

Mars simulations, award winning film, Devon Island with Dr. Pascal Lee.

Dr. Pascal Lee is director of the Mars Institute, a planetary scientist at the SETI Institute, and director of the NASA Haughton-Mars Project on Devon Island in the High Arctic. He is based at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. He is internationally recognized for his work on the history of water on Mars, on the origin of Mars’ moons, and on planning the future human exploration of Mars.

Dr Lee has led over 30 expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctica to study Mars by comparison with the Earth. He recently led the Northwest Passage Drive Expedition, a record-setting rover trek on sea-ice along the fabled Northwest Passage in the Arctic, a mission designed to help plan future pressurized rover road trips with humans on Mars. The Northwest Passage Drive Expedition is now the subject of the new motion picture documentary film titled Passage To Mars that’s slated to hit the big screen later this month (May 2016).

Dr Lee has also written a book called Mission: Mars. Mission: Mars won the 2015 Prize for Excellence in children’s science books from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

In his free time, Pascal likes to be walked by his dogs, paint, and fly. He is a helicopter commercial pilot and flight instructor. He lives in Santa Clara, CA.



3. Friday, February 10, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Spaceports with Dr. Erik Seedhouse.

Erik Seedhouse is a Norwegian-Canadian suborbital astronaut. After completing his first degree the author joined the 2nd Battalion the Parachute Regiment. During his time in the ‘Para’s’, Erik spent six months in Belize, where he trained in the art of jungle warfare. Later, he spent many months learning the intricacies of desert warfare in Cyprus. He made more than 30 jumps from a C130, performed more than 200 helicopter abseils and fired more light anti-tank weapons than he cares to remember! Upon returning to the world of academia, the author embarked upon a Master’s degree, supporting his studies by winning prize money in 100km running races. After placing third in the World 100km Championships and setting the North American 100km record, Erik turned to ultra-distance triathlon, winning the World Endurance Triathlon Championships in 1995 and 1996. For good measure, he won the inaugural World Double Ironman Championships in 1995 and the infamous Decatriathlon, an event requiring competitors to swim 38km, cycle 1800km, and run 422km. Non-stop!. In 1996, Erik pursued his Ph.D. at the German Space Agency. While conducting his studies he won Ultraman Hawai’i and the European Ultraman Championships as well as completing the Race Across America bike race. Due to his success as the world’s leading ultra-distance triathlete Erik was featured in dozens of magazine and television interviews. In 1997, GQ magazine nominated him as the ‘Fittest Man in the World’.In 1999, Erik retired from being a pro triathlete and took a research position at Simon Fraser University. In 2005 the author worked as an astronaut training consultant for Bigelow Aerospace and wrote ‘Tourists in Space’, a training manual for spaceflight participants. In 2009 he was one of the final 30 candidates in the Canadian Space Agency’s Astronaut Recruitment Campaign. Between 2008 and 2013 he served as director of Canada’s manned centrifuge and hypobaric operations. Erik works as an Assistant Professor in Commercial Space Operations at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach campus. When not enjoying the sun on the Space Coast he spends as much time as possible in Sandefjord, Norway, and Kona, Hawaii.



4. Sunday, February 12, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (19-20:30 GMT)

Alternative space finance measures discussed with Dr. Armen Papazian.

Armen is a financial economist with a global experience in industry and academia. He earned his PhD in Financial Economics from the University of Cambridge, UK. He is the founder and CEO of Finoptek Ltd, a startup based in the UK, developing a unique multi-tool, multi-instrument, cloud-based analytics platform.

Along with a series of new innovative features and efficiency enhancements, and a unique sharing architecture, also offers Space Value Optimisation capabilities based on a proprietary model. Armen’s Space Value Optimisation model was shortlisted as a finalist for the Finance for the Future Awards 2016 (Entry, Announcement). The model introduces a new principle of value, Space Value of Money, into our current Risk and Time based paradigm, and proposes a series of new space impact metrics that are seamlessly integrated with our current models.

At the cutting edge of global finance and economics, Armen contributes to the global debate through his publications, speeches, presentations, and interviews (Review of Financial Markets, Financial Management, Investment Europe, Gamechangers, International Banker, Technology Banker). To mention a select notable few, Armen has been a guest speaker at the Roundtable titled ‘Thinking the Unthinkable’ organized by the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and Churchill 2015, at the ‘Launch of the Solar Age’ by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and at the Technology Venture Conference ‘Beyond the Now’ organised by the Cambridge University Technology Enterprise Club (CIMA, CUTEC-TVC2014).

Previously, Dr. Papazian established a boutique financial modeling and consulting firm Keipr. He has served clients around the world, providing project and policy design, development, evaluation, and implementation. While at Keipr, he was invited to act as a Judge for the Banker FT Investment Banking Awards in 2011.

He is a former Executive Director of UBS AG, and a former Managing Director of Innovation and Development at Nasdaq Dubai (DIFX) where he led the launch of the Middle East’s first Structured Products platform with Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and Merrill Lynch, the creation of the region’s first tradable fixed income indices with HSBC, and the first fungible dual listing with a US exchange in the region (Reuters, Reuters , Gulf News). Dr. Papazian has previously held the honorary position of Fellow and Research Associate at the Cambridge University Judge Business School, UK. He has numerous publications in a variety of outlets, and contributes regularly to policy debates in various media globally.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.