This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, January 30, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Eric Seedhouse’s new book “Mars One: The Ultimate Reality TV Show?



Erik Seedhouse is a Norwegian-Canadian suborbital astronaut. After completing his first degree the author joined the 2nd Battalion the Parachute Regiment. During his time in the ‘Para’s’, Erik spent six months in Belize, where he trained in the art of jungle warfare. Later, he spent many months learning the intricacies of desert warfare in Cyprus. He made more than 30 jumps from a C130, performed more than 200 helicopter abseils and fired more light anti-tank weapons than he cares to remember! Upon returning to the world of academia, the author embarked upon a Master’s degree, supporting his studies by winning prize money in 100km running races. After placing third in the World 100km Championships and setting the North American 100km record, Erik turned to ultra-distance triathlon, winning the World Endurance Triathlon Championships in 1995 and 1996. For good measure, he won the inaugural World Double Ironman Championships in 1995 and the infamous Decatriathlon, an event requiring competitors to swim 38km, cycle 1800km, and run 422km. Non-stop!. In 1996, Erik pursued his Ph.D. at the German Space Agency. While conducting his studies he won Ultraman Hawai’i and the European Ultraman Championships as well as completing the Race Across America bike race. Due to his success as the world’s leading ultra-distance triathlete Erik was featured in dozens of magazine and television interviews. In 1997, GQ magazine nominated him as the ‘Fittest Man in the World’.In 1999, Erik retired from being a pro triathlete and took a research position at Simon Fraser University. In 2005 the author worked as an astronaut training consultant for Bigelow Aerospace and wrote ‘Tourists in Space’, a training manual for spaceflight participants. In 2009 he was one of the final 30 candidates in the Canadian Space Agency’s Astronaut Recruitment Campaign. Between 2008 and 2013 he served as director of Canada’s manned centrifuge and hypobaric operations. Erik works as an Assistant Professor in Commercial Space Operations at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach campus. When not enjoying the sun on the Space Coast he spends as much time as possible in Sandefjord, Norway, and Kona, Hawaii.



2. Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (February 1, 3-4:30 GMT)

What can you do with a consumer 3D printer? with Joan Horvath and Rich Cameron.

Joan Horvath is a co-founder (with Rich Cameron) of Nonscriptum LLC. Their Pasadena-based consulting and training firm was founded in early 2015 and focuses on teaching educators and scientists how to use maker tech. Joan is an MIT alumna, recovering rocket scientist and educator. Joan and Rich teach online classes through LERN network (linked on their site) and have collaborated on five books (so far!) for the Apress imprint of Springer-Nature, including the 2016 releases “3D Printed Science Projects” and “Practical Fashion Tech.” They have a particular interest in the application of maker technologies for scientific applications, and are helping organize their second annual Scientific Maker Exhibit at the American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS) Pacific Division conference in Waimea, Big Island of Hawaii, in June.

In addition to her work with Rich, Joan also has an appointment as Core Adjunct faculty for National University’s College of Letters and Sciences. She has taught at the university level in a variety of institutions, both in Southern California and online. Before she and Rich started Nonscriptum, she held a variety of entrepreneurial positions, including VP of Business Development at a Kickstarter-funded 3D-printer company. Joan started her career with 16 years at the NASA/Caltech Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where she worked in programs including the technology transfer office, the Magellan spacecraft to Venus, and the TOPEX/Poseidon oceanography spacecraft. She holds an undergraduate degree from MIT in Aeronautics and Astronautics and a master’s degree in Engineering from UCLA.



Rich Cameron is a co-founder (with Joan Horvath) of Nonscriptum LLC, 3D printing and maker tech consultants and collaborated with Joan on five books (so far!) for Apress. In addition to his work with Joan, Rich (known online as “Whosawhatsis”) is an experienced open source developer who has been a key member of the RepRap 3D-printer development community for many years. His designs include the original spring/lever extruder mechanism used on many 3D printers, the RepRap Wallace, and the Deezmaker Bukito portable 3D printer. By building and modifying several of the early open source 3D printers to wrestle unprecedented performance out of them, he has become an expert at maximizing the print quality of filament-based printers. When he’s not busy making every aspect of his own 3D printers better, from slicing software to firmware and hardware, he likes to share that knowledge and experience online so that he can help make everyone else’s printers better too.



3. Friday, February 3, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Eclipic news, space projects including Light Sail update from Rex Ridenoure.

Rex has enjoyed a distinguished career as a space-mission engineer and system architect on more than a dozen space missions, and for over 15 years has been a champion of expanding commercial activities in space, especially the emerging commercial deep-space mission arena. As Ecliptic’s CEO and President, he is responsible for Ecliptic’s financial results and for coordinating the firm’s overall corporate strategy, business-development, partnering and branding initiatives. He works closely with Ecliptic’s VP of Marketing on most major marketing initiatives, and also helps shape R&D planning and selectively contributes to various technical contracts. In 2008, Rex was Deputy Project Manager for the commercial lunar lander mission the Spirit of Southern California, an official Google Lunar X-PRIZE entry from the Southern California Selene Group team. Before Ecliptic, Rex was Chief Mission Architect at BlastOff! Corporation working on commercial lunar missions and, before that, Chief Mission Architect at SpaceDev, a commercial space-exploration and development company. Before SpaceDev, he was manager of the Space Systems Division at Microcosm, Inc., a small space-mission engineering firm. He worked at JPL for 11 years as a mission and systems engineer, holding lead engineering roles on the pioneering, ion-propelled Deep Space One project, the New Millennium Program of advanced spacecraft, the Lunar Observer pre-project, the Voyager Neptune encounter, and the ultra-low-cost Caltech/JPL SURFSAT project. Also at JPL, Rex managed several initiatives addressing low-cost deep-space missions using microspacecraft. Before JPL, he was a research engineer at Utah State University on small, low-cost satellites, and in 1986 taught the first space systems design class at the university. For five years he was a mission and systems engineer at Hughes Space and Communications on several telecommunications satellites, and for two years a Crew Systems engineer at Lockheed on the Hubble Space Telescope. In the latter capacity, he was co-organizer of a proposed Lockheed corporate astronaut office and also served as a space-suited test subject for Hubble in-orbit servicing simulations. Rex was co-recipient of the 2002 AIAA Space Systems Award for key contributions to the NASA/JPL New Millennium Deep Space One mission. In 1999, he was co-recipient with three other engineers of a Laurel Award (the aerospace “Oscar” nomination) from Aviation Week and Space Technology magazine for playing a key role in the salvage of the HGS-1 comsat, using a method that made HGS-1 the first commercial spacecraft to reach the Moon’s distance. Through a firm he founded in 2012, IZUP LLC, Rex also provides technical and business consulting services at the intersection of space technology, commercial space development and the investor community, including lecturing and writing on these topics to various audiences. Rex has an M.S. in Aeronautics at Caltech and a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering at Iowa State University (Ames).



4. Sunday, February 5, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (19-20:30 GMT)

Barry Levin continues the Back of The Envelope Discussion & more.

Barry was born 1947 and is a graduate of Colgate University 1968.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.