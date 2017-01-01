Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Venus Through Water Drops

Venus Through Water Drops

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:14 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Now the brilliant “star” in planet Earth’s evening skies, Venus is captured in this creative astrophotograph. Taken with a close-focusing lens on January 18 from Milton Keynes, UK, it shows multiple images of the sky above the western horizon shortly after sunset. The images were created by water drops on a glass pane fixed to a tree.

Surface tension has drawn the water drops into simple lens-like shapes. Refracting light, the drops create images that are upside-down, so the scene has been rotated to allow comfortable right-side up viewing of a macro-multiple-skyscape.

Image Credit & Copyright: John Bell

Image Credit & Copyright: John Bell

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use