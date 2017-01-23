This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, January 23, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Breakthrough Initiative Starshot Project – Interstellar wafer flight with Dr. Phil Lubin.

Philip Lubin is a professor of Physics at UC Santa Barbara whose primary research has been focused on studies of the early universe in the millimeter wavelengths bands as well as applications of directed energy for planetary defense and relativistic propulsion. His group has designed, developed and fielded more than two dozen ground based and balloon borne missions and helped develop two major cosmology satellites. Among other accomplishments his group first detected the horizon scale fluctuations in the Cosmic Microwave Background from both their South Pole and balloon borne systems twenty years ago and their latest results, along with an international teams of ESA and NASA researchers, are from the Planck cosmology mission which have mapped in exquisite detail the structures of the early universe. He is a co-I on the Planck mission. His group has worked on applications of directed energy systems for both small scale single launcher solutions as well as large standoff systems for planetary defense and on applications to allow small interstellar probes. He is co-recipient of the 2006 Gruber Prize in Cosmology along with the COBE science team for their groundbreaking work in cosmology. He has published more than 400 papers.



2. Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (January 25, 3-4:30 GMT)

Rod Pyle’s latest books, Mars and much more.

Rod Pyle is a space author, journalist and historian. He has written ten books on space history, exploration and development for major publishers that have been published in seven languages. His frequent articles have appeared in Space.com, LiveScience, Futurity, Huffington Post and WIRED. He has written extensively for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech, and authored the Apollo Executive Leadership program for the Johnson Space Center with The Conference Board. Two of his books, “Destination Moon” (Smithsonian) and “Missions to the Moon” (Sterling) were bestsellers. His most recent release, “Amazing Stories of the Space Age,” hits the shelves on January 24. He is currently writing a new book, “Space 2.0,” for BenBella Books in association with the National Space Society. He appears frequently on national radio and television, with regular slots on KFI/Los Angeles, WGN/Chicago, PBS’s “Between the Lines” and other venues. Rod holds an MA from Stanford University and a BFA from the Art Center College of Design. Prior to book authoring, Rod produced nonfiction programming for The History Channel, Discovery Communications and a number of educational program providers, as well as producing TV commercials for over a decade. He additionally worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and a number of sci-fi pilots for Paramount Television, and ran the preliminary visual effects unit for the new Battlestar Galactica. A number of his books, including “Innovation the NASA Way,” “Destination Mars” and “The Space Race” have been adopted for STEM efforts as well as university textbooks. He lives in Pasadena, CA.



3. Friday, January 27, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

A fresh look at NewSpace with Dr. Clark Lindsey.

Dr. Clark Lindsey is the Managing Editor of the NewSpace Watch daily news service at NewSpace Global (NewSpaceGlobal.com), which provides information, data, and analysis for NewSpace companies and investors. He has followed entrepreneurial space efforts closely since the 1990s and has witnessed many ups and downs in the long struggle to reduce the high costs of space ventures.

He has been a strong advocate for fully reusable space transports, which he sees as key to lowering those costs.

Clark also blogs at Space-for-All.com about general space topics ranging from astronomy to space art to student satellites. The companion HobbySpace.com website provides extensive web resources for space related hobbies and participatory activities. Such activities allow for the general public to gain a sense of involvement in humanity’s great adventure in space.

Dr. Lindsey has a PhD in experimental physics from the University of California at Riverside. After post-docs with Iowa State and Fermilab, he worked for several years at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.



4. Sunday, January 29, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines. The topics you want to discuss, Ask Dr Space!

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.