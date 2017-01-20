Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Station Crew Studies How Space Affects Eyesight

Station Crew Studies How Space Affects Eyesight

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:08 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

The Expedition 50 crew is continuing its investigation into vision changes and eye damage some astronauts have experienced after long-term missions in space. Living in the microgravity environment causes a headward fluid shift that may be causing pressure behind astronauts’ eyes resulting in visual and physical changes.

Two cosmonauts, Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko, and European astronaut Thomas Pesquet explored a possible solution to the upward fluid pressure. Borisenko donned the Lower Body Negative Pressure (LBNP) suit which pulls fluids down towards the feet. Ryzhikov and Pesquet then used an ultrasound scan and performed eye checks on Borisenko to determine the effectiveness of the LBNP suit.

On the station maintenance front, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson installed vacuum access ports in the Harmony module. Commander Shane Kimbrough connected gas and water umbilical hoses in the Columbus lab module. He also updated supplies for the Human Research Facility that enables scientists to learn how astronauts adapt to living in space.

1 Comments
MdSpace
Posted January 20, 2017 a 3:19 AM
As a 66 year old, I had a drain or stent put in my eye to relieve pressure. Any thought of doing this process on astronauts before they make long duration flights?

. . . I could volunteer for the astronaut corps for a long duration flight if needed.
Reply
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use