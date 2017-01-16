This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, January 16, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Presidential transitions regarding space matters, agencies, & appointments with Courtney Stadd.



Courtney Stadd manages Washington Operations/Business Development for a 26-year old leading edge quality control/supply chain software company, Milwaukee-based TIP Technologies, Inc., which supports many of the leading defense/aerospace firms, including new space ventures. For the past 38 years, Mr. Stadd’s career path has been a mix of senior government leadership and corporate executive jobs – primarily focused on encouraging the emergence of a competitive commercial space marketplace. In the government, he held senior policy and program management positions at the US Department of Commerce, the US Department of Transportation, the White House and worked directly for three NASA Administrators. As an early Director of the Office of Commercial Space Transportation, U.S. Department of Transportation, he issued the first regulations implementing the 1984 Commercial Space Launch Act, licensed the first commercial rocket and was an early advocate for non-government spaceports. (He is a former member of the Boards of Space Florida and the Alaska Aerospace Development Corporation.) In the commercial sector, he was associated with a range of pathfinder industry sectors including space transportation, GPS, high resolution satellite remote sensing, commercial inflatable space modules (Bigelow Aerospace). He is also former Chair of Space Week, the UN supported event that includes more than 1,800 events in 73 countries and is officially described as “an international celebration of science and technology, and their contribution to the betterment of the human condition.” In both official and private capacities, he has been invited by various U.S. Congressional committees to testify on a range of high technology related public policy matters. The primary theme in Mr. Stadd’s career in both the public and private sectors has been a focus on removing barriers to market-driven opportunities in aerospace-related technology areas.



2. Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (January 18, 3-4:30 GMT)

Laser driven interstellar probes and more discussed with Dr. Geoffrey Landis.

Geoffrey A. Landis is a scientist and a science-fiction writer.

As a writer, he is the author of eighty published short stories and novelettes, and just under fifty poems. His novel Mars Crossing appeared from Tor Books, and a short story collection Impact Parameter (and other quantum realities) from Golden Gryphon.

In 1990 his story “Ripples in the Dirac Sea” won the Nebula award for best short story; in 1992 his short story “A Walk in the Sun” won the Hugo award. (Now available on audiotape), and in 2003 his short story “Falling Onto Mars” won the Hugo. His novel Mars Crossing won the Locus Award for best first novel of 2000. In 2014, he won the Robert A. Heinlein award “for outstanding published works in science fiction and technical writings to inspire the human exploration of space.”

His work has been translated into twenty-one languages, and the Portugese translation of “Ripples in the Dirac Sea” won the Brazilian Reader’s Poll award for best short story. His collection Myths, Legends, and True History was published in 1991 by Pulphouse as part of their Author’s Choice Monthly series (now, unfortunately, out of print.)

Aside from writing, Dr. Landis is a scientist with the N.A.S.A. John Glenn Research Center. From 2005-2006, he was the Ronald E. McNair-NASA Visiting Professor of Astronautics at M.I.T.. In 2013, he was awarded the AIAA Aerospace Power Systems Award for “developing advanced photovoltaic power systems for extreme space environments; providing leadership, fostering innovation, interfacing with the public; and contributing to an improved scientific understanding of operating solar power devices from the solar corona to the Martian surface and beyond.”

He has published 400 scientific papers in the fields of photovoltaics and astronautics, holds eight patents on photovoltaic device designs, has written dozens of articles about model rocket technology and edited several MIT Rocket Society reports, many of which can still be purchased from the NAR. He’s written more technical reports that he really wants to think about, and organized and served as the technical chairman of the Vision-21 symposium (cover art). He has flown the human-powered airplane “Chrysalis” and helped build both Chrysalis and also the prize-winning Monarch airplanes. He was involved in a project called SpaceCub to design a personal rocket for the hobby flyer. He was a regular participant in the Science Fiction Age “Science Forum”, and has written 12 popular science articles, including “The Demon Under Hawaii,” Analog, July 1992, winner of the AnLab reader’s award for best science article. He has undergraduate degrees in physics and electrical engineering from MIT and received his PhD in solid-state physics from Brown University.

He has worked on a number of space missions. Some of the more notable of these include: ◦He was a member of the Sojourner Rover team on the successful Mars Pathfinder mission in 1997

He is currently a member of the science team on the long-lived Mars Exploration Rovers Mission, making spectacular discoveries while driving the rovers “Spirit” and “Opportunity” around on the surface of Mars.



3. Friday, January 20, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Asteroid mission Psyche: A Journey to a Metal World with Dr. Linda T. Elkins-Tanton.

Lindy Elkins-Tanton is the director of the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University and she is the Principal Investigator of the Psyche mission, selected as part of NASA’s Discovery program. Her research is on the formation of terrestrial planets, and the relationships between Earth and life on Earth, particularly examining the role of volcanism.

Lindy’s research addresses the chemistry and physics of the formation of terrestrial planets, with projects focusing on planetesimals, the Moon, Mercury, the Earth, rocky exoplanets, and on processes such as degassing the earliest atmospheres. A second research effort concerns the relationships between large volcanic provinces and global extinction events, focusing on the Siberian flood basalts and the end-Permian extinction.

She has lead four field expeditions in Siberia, as well as participated in fieldwork in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands.

Elkins-Tanton received her B.S. and M.S. from MIT in 1987, and then spent eight years working in business, with five years spent writing business plans for young high-tech ventures. She then returned to MIT for a Ph.D. Elkins-Tanton spent five years as a researcher at Brown University, followed by five years on MIT faculty, culminating as Associate Professor of Geology, before accepting the directorship of the Department of Terrestrial Magnetism at the Carnegie Institution for Science. In 2014 she moved to the directorship at Arizona State University.

Elkins-Tanton is a two-time National Academy of Sciences Kavli Frontiers of Science Fellow and served on the National Academy of Sciences Decadal Survey Mars panel. In 2008 she was awarded a five-year National Science Foundation CAREER award, and in 2009 was named Outstanding MIT Faculty Undergraduate Research Mentor. In 2010 she was awarded the Explorers Club Lowell Thomas prize. The second edition of her six-book series The Solar System, a reference series for libraries, was published in 2010. In 2013 she was named the Astor Fellow at Oxford University, and in 2016 she was named a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union.



4. Sunday, January 22, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (19-20:30 GMT)

Spacesuit design for Mars and more with Dr. Lawrence Kuznetz.

Dr. Lawrence H. Kuznetz is a 40-year veteran of the space program with advanced degrees from Columbia University and University of California, Berkeley. He was a flight controller during Apollo, helped build the space shuttles and was Life Science Experiment Manager for the International Space Station. He has taught at UC Berkeley, holds 8 U.S. patents, is a private pilot and the author of a non fiction, fiction and children’s spacesuit book on amazon.com. His guest appearances include the Tonight Show and similar venues but his favorite hobby is playing keyboard in piano bars and on cruise ships.

