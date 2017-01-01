Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Sentinels of a Northern Sky

Sentinels of a Northern Sky

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:17 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Who guards the north? The featured picture was taken last March in Finnish Lapland where weather can include sub-freezing temperatures and driving snow. Surreal landscapes sometimes result, where white alien-looking sentinels seem to patrol the landscape. In actuality though, the aliens are snow-covered trees, and the red hut they seem to be guarding is an outhouse.

Far in the distance, behind this uncommon Earthly vista, is a beautiful night sky which includes a green aurora, bright stars, and streaks of orbiting satellites. Of course, in the spring, the trees thaw and Lapland looks much different.

Image Credit & Copyright: Pierre Destribats

Image Credit & Copyright: Pierre Destribats

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use