This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, January 9, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

William Leitch – The concept of rocket space flight 1854-1864 with Robert Godwin.



Robert Godwin is the owner and founder of Apogee Space Books. He was the Space Curator at the Canadian Air & Space Museum in Toronto and has written or edited almost 200 books including the award winning series “The NASA Mission Reports”. Robert has appeared on dozens of radio and television programs in Canada, the USA and England including CNN, the CBC, the BBC, CBS, Discovery Channel, HIstory Channel and MTV. He produced the first ever virtual reality panoramas of the Apollo lunar surface photography and the first multi-camera angle movie of the Apollo 11 moonwalk. For his contributions to the field of Near Earth Asteroids the IAU named a main belt asteroid “4252 Godwin”. In 2015 his paper on William Leitch introduced a new name to the history of space exploration.



2. Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (January 11, 3-4:30 GMT)

Mars life experiments and more with Barry DiGregorio.

Honorary Research Fellow, Buckingham Centre for AstrobiologyBarry E. DiGregorio’s scientific interests include the study of the geology, geomicrobiology and history of the Great Lakes region in the United States and Canada. Barry also studies ichnology – a science which combines the study of dissolution cavities left behind by organisms along with their tracks, trails and burrows.

In 2000 Barry published a comparison of dissolution cavities found in rocks on the shores of Lake Ontario to similar looking rocks imaged at the Viking 2 landing site on Mars. His published papers on rock varnish coatings are well known among the astrobiology community and was first to publish in 2001 that rocks on Mars appear to have rock varnish coatings covering them. Barry also has a personal and professional interest in search for life on Mars. His writings about this subject can be found in many popular science magazines and scientific journals along with his two books, Mars The Living Planet (1997) and The Microbes of Mars (2011). Both of these books support the data provided by the 1976 Viking biology experiment known as the Labeled Release experiment designed by Gilbert V. Levin. These books conclude that Levin’s Mars LR experimensts were the first to discover evidence for microbial activity in the soil of Mars. Barry has also served as an astroenvironmental activist for over 12 years and is Director of ICAMSR (more information) an organization dedicated to raising concerns about proper spacecraft sterilization, sample return missions from Mars and international space law pertaining to forward and back contamination of celestial bodies.



3. Friday, January 13, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

His best selling book applied to space, “The dumbest Generation” from Dr. Mark Bauerlein.

Mark Bauerlein earned his PhD in English at UCLA in 1988 and has been on the faculty at Emory University since 1989. From 2003 to 2005, he served as Director of the Office of Research and Analysis at the National Endowment for the Arts, and he is currently Senior Editor of First Things magazine. He has written and edited several books, including, Literary Criticism: An Autopsy (1997), Negrophobia: A Race Riot in Atlanta, 1906 (2001), and The Dumbest Generation: How the Digital Age Stupefies Young Americans and Jeopardizes Our Future (2008). His scholarly essays have appeared in PMLA, Yale Review, Partisan Review, Philosophy and Literature, and Wilson Quarterly, and his commentaries and reviews have appeared in New York Times, Reason Magazine, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, The Guardian, The Weekly Standard, Chronicleof Higher Education, and many other major newspapers and magazines.”



4. Sunday, January 15, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines. What do you have to say about space, STEM & related issues?



