This Week On The Space Show

1. Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (January 4, 3-4:30 GMT)

Humans in space psychological hurdles discussed with Dr. Nick Kanas.



Dr. Kanas is an Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. For over 35 years, he conducted research on people under stress. He has over 200 professional publications and is the recipient of the Dr. J. Elliott Royer Award for academic psychiatry. Since 1970, he has studied and written about psychological and interpersonal issues affecting people living and working in space. For over 15 years, he was a NASA-funded principal investigator, doing psychological research with astronauts and cosmonauts. He is a member and former trustee of the International Academy of Astronautics. Together with Dietrich Manzey, he is the co-author of the text book entitled Space Psychology and Psychiatry (2nd ed.), which was given the 2004 International Academy of Astronautics Life Science Book Award. In 1999, Dr. Kanas received the Aerospace Medical Association Raymond F. Longacre Award for Outstanding Accomplishment in the Psychological and Psychiatric Aspects of Aerospace Medicine. In 2008, he received the International Academy of Astronautics Life Science Award. He continues to write and serve as a consultant on the psychosocial aspects of human space travel. His latest book on space psychology entitled Humans in Space: The Psychological Hurdles was given the 2016 International Academy of Astronautics Life Science Book Award.



2. Friday, January 6, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Private commercial space stations are just around the corner discussed with Amir Blachman and Michael Suffredini.

Amir Blachman is the Vice President of Strategic Development for Axiom Space. In this role, Blachman is responsible for financial planning, funding, and strategic development for the world’s first private, international commercial space station, serving the international community of sovereign and private astronauts. Prior to joining Axiom Space, Blachman served as the Executive Vice President of Business Development and Finance for Phase Four, a company that builds plasma thrusters for satellites. There, he facilitated the company’s acquisition of spaceflight partners and customers, worked with the business and engineering teams to define the product development roadmap, and provided valuation analysis for ongoing funding. He also previously served as the Managing Director of Space Angels Network, a global angel investor network for the private aerospace industry. There, he oversaw recruiting efforts for investors and startups and the vetting and mentoring process for space, drone and other aerospace startups. He is also currently a Venture Partner at Future, which invests in frontier technologies, and is a Strategic Advisor to Bye Aerospace, a company that manufactures solar-electric aircraft. An expert authority on the space and investment industries, Blachman has been featured in prestigious venues including TED, the Space Foundation, Space Frontier Foundation, CASIS, SEDS, Mars City Design, the Venture Capital Journal and multiple other media outlets. He was an Air Force instructor and is an instrument-rated private pilot. Blachman holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from U.C. Santa Barbara He also holds a certificate in corporate governance from the NASDAQ/UCLA Anderson Director Certification Program. Blachman is based in Los Angeles with his wife and two daughters.

Michael T. Suffredini is the President and Co-founder of Axiom Space, a private company that is creating the world’s first international commercial space station. He had recently served as President of the Commercial Space Division at Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, Inc. (SGT) since October 2015, a division that focuses on space-related commercial opportunities, utilizing SGT’s spaceflight engineering, operations and hardware development capabilities. Prior to joining SGT, Suffredini served as NASA’s manager of the International Space Station (ISS) program for 10 years. Here, he was responsible for all aspects of the program including development, launch, assembly, operation, utilization and commercialization of the 460 metric ton Earth orbiting laboratory complex. The International Space Station, is the largest international peacetime project in human history with a 15 nation team and a combined annual budget of approximately $5B. During his tenure, Suffredini spearheaded the transition of the ISS program from a development and assembly focus to a research and commercial utilization focus, establishing a platform for groundbreaking research and opening avenues for a new commercial marketplace in space. Prior to his role as ISS program manager, Suffredini managed ISS operations, ISS vehicle development, ISS utilization and served as assistant program manager of NASA’s Space Shuttle program. Suffredini has over thirty years of experience in human spaceflight, the last twenty six years with NASA. He is also the recipient of numerous awards, including the NASA Distinguished Service medal, NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, the National Air and Space Museum Trophy for Current Achievement and the Yuri Gagarin Medal. In addition, he has had both the Rank of Meritorious Executive and Rank of Distinguished Executive conferred upon him by the President of the United States. He holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and is honored as a distinguished graduate at the University College of Engineering.



3. Sunday, January 8, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (19-20:30 GMT)

Interstellar space architecture and much more with Dr. Rachel Armstrong.

Rachel Armstrong is Co-Director of AVATAR (Advanced Virtual and Technological Architectural Re- search) in Architecture & Synthetic Biology at The School of Architecture & Construction, University of Greenwich, London, a 2010 Senior TED Fellow, and Visiting Research Assistant at the Center for Fundamental Living Technology, Department of Physics and Chemistry, University of Southern Denmark. Rachel is a sustainability innovator who investigates a new approach to building materials called ‘living architecture,’ that suggests it is possible for our buildings to share some of the properties of living systems. She collaboratively works across disciplines to build and develop prototypes that embody her approach. Rachel was a member of the RESCUE “Collaboration between the natural, social and human sciences in global change research” Working Group, an interdisciplinary body of European experts making recommendations to the EU for strategic investment for interdisciplinary/scientific research of climate change. She was also part of the TARPOL report Targeting environmental pollution with engineered microbial systems á la carte, for the European Commission which will be published by Wiley this year. In 2011 Rachel was named as one of the top ten UK innovators by Director Magazine, featured in the top ten ‘big ideas, 10 original thinkers’ for BBC Focus Magazine and selected as one of BMW/Wired’s Change Accelerators. She has also just released a TED Book on Living Architecture, which is available on Kindle, Nook and iBook.

