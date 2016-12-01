Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Curiosity Surveys Lower Mount Sharp on Mars

Curiosity Surveys Lower Mount Sharp on Mars

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:11 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

If you could stand on Mars — what might you see? If you were the Curiosity rover, then just last month you would have contemplated the featured image — a breathtaking panorama of the lower portion of Mount Sharp. The colors have been adjusted to mimic lighting familiar to Earthlings. Surveyed here was a rocky plain before increasingly high rolling hills.

The rounded hills in the middle distance, called the Sulfate Unit, are Curiosity’s highest currently planned destination. One reason these hills are interesting is because sulfates are an energy source for some micro-organisms. The immediate path forward, though, was toward the southeast on the left part of the image.

Image Credit: NASA, JPL-Caltech, MSSS

Image Credit: NASA, JPL-Caltech, MSSS

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2016 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use