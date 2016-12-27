This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 7-8:30 PM PST (December 28, 3-4:30 GMT)

Open Lines. This show is for you, the last of its kind for 2016!



2. Friday, December 30, 2016, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Tom Olson does his annual space year in review for us all.

For over a quarter-century, Mr. Olson has been a business systems engineer and analyst in the Communications, Aerospace, and Publishing sectors. In addition, he has worked in an investment analysis and operations capacity in the Financial Services area (cash and fund management). A serial entrepreneur, he helped found Exodus Group as a way to bridge the gap of understanding between entrepreneurial space tech startups and Angel/VC/Institutional investors seeking new opportunities. He has served on the organizing committee for the “Space Investment Summits”, an event bringing together interested investors and entrepreneurs for knowledge sharing and professional networking. Currently he is an adviser to, and investor in, three tech startups.

