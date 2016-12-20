Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Once Upon a Solstice Eve

Once Upon a Solstice Eve

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:51 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Once upon a solstice eve a little prince gazed across a frozen little planet at the edge of a large galaxy. The little planet was planet Earth of course, seen in this horizon to horizon, nadir to zenith projection, a digitally stitched mosaic from the shores of the Sec reservoir in the Czech Republic. So the large galaxy must be the Milky Way, and the brightest beacon on the planet’s horizon Venus, visible around the globe as this season’s brilliant evening star.

Celestial treasures in surrounding dark skies include the Pleiades star cluster, and the North America nebula found along a dusty galactic rift. Embracing Venus, Zodiacal light traces a faint band across the night, but the more colorful pillars of light shine above streets a little closer to home.

Image Credit & Copyright: Petr Horálek

Image Credit & Copyright: Petr Horálek

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2016 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use