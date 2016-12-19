This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, December 19, 2016, 10-11:30 AM PST (18-19:30 GMT)

The Mars Overview Effect with Frank White.



Frank White is a writer who has spent much of his career thinking about the implications of space exploration for human evolution. He has authored a total of 10 books, including: The Overview Effect, The SETI Factor, The New Camelot, March of the Millennia and Think About Space (with Isaac Asimov), The Ice Chronicles (with Paul Mayewski), and Decision: Earth, a novel. Frank’s latest book, The New Camelot, offers a new interpretation of the Apollo program, comparing the Apollo astronauts to King Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table, and suggesting that the Overview Effect is the “holy grail” of our time. Recent developments in both governmental and non-governmental space exploration efforts appear to vindicate many of the ideas that were initially explicated in The Overview Effect. Frank is now working on a revision of that work, focusing on trends that have begun to appear since the first edition came out in 1987. He is a cofounder of the Overview Institute, established in part to carry forward the work that began with publication of his book, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.



2. Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 7-8:30 PM PST (December 21, 3-4:30 GMT)

2016 space year in review discussed with Robert Zimmerman.

Robert Zimmerman is a well known and respected space historian and author. He posts regularly at his website, http://behindtheblack.com, on space, science, and other matters relating to cultural and political issues. Mr. Zimmerman is also an award winning author who has written four books on the history of space exploration, all of which are still in print. This first book, GENESIS: THE STORY OF APOLLO 8, was published in 1998. His most recent book, THE UNIVERSE IN A MIRROR: THE SAGA OF THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE AND THE VISIONARIES WHO BUILT IT (Princeton University Press) tells the poignant tale of the men and women behind the telescope, and how many had to sacrifice careers and family to get it built. It also describes in detail the importance of Hubble both scientifically and culturally. More than any other instrument sent into space, the Hubble Space Telescope reshaped the human perception of our place in the universe. Robert’s previous book, LEAVING EARTH: SPACE STATIONS, RIVAL SUPERPOWERS, AND THE QUEST FOR INTERPLANETARY TRAVEL, is a must read! It describes in detail the history of manned space flight, post Apollo. Thus, it includes a lot of information about the Soviet/Russian space program that is unknown to most Americans. In 2003 American Astronautical Society awarded LEAVING EARTH the Eugene Emme Award as that year’s the best space history for the general public. Mr. Zimmerman has also authored THE CHRONOLOGICAL ENCYCLOPEDIA OF DISCOVERIES IN SPACE (published by Oryx Press, now ABC-CLIO, 2000), a detailed reference book describing what was accomplished on every space mission beginning in October 1957 with Sputnik and continuing through December 1999. His work is published regularly in such magazines as SCIENCE, SKY & TELESCOPE, ASTRONOMY, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, FORTUNE, AD ASTRA, AMERICAN HISTORY, STARDATE, and many other major magazines. In 2000 he was co-winner of the David N. Schramm Award, given by the High Energy Astrophysics Division of the American Astronomical Society for Science Journalism. He can be reached at zimmerman at nasw dot org.



3. Friday, December 23, 2016, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

National Security Space, a look at the CNN Special on this topic discussed with Christopher Stone.

Christopher Stone (B.A., M.A., and M.S.) is a space policy and strategy professional in Washington, D.C. He has provided expertise and analysis for over eleven years supporting numerous government entities such as the National Security Space Office, Air Force International Affairs, National Reconnaissance Office and several inter-agency and industry-government space councils with the Principal DoD Space Advisor Staff, Pentagon. Mr. Stone began his space career when he entered the United States Air Force as a graduate of the University of Missouri. He has served in various roles and responsibilities to include: staff member for two US Senators, Executive Director of a Public-Private Economic partnership and space policy consultant in Washington, D.C. In his military career he has served as an ICBM launch officer, Mission Director for a national level space operations center, space strategy planner supporting U.S. Pacific Air Forces, and has led and developed international space engagement between key allies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific. He has published several articles on space policy, strategy and international affairs in The Space Review, Quest, and Space Safety Magazine. He is a former Board Member of the National Space Society and is the former Vice President for Policy and Strategy for the International Space Safety Foundation. He is a former William Van Cleave Scholar and graduate of the Missouri State University’s Defense and Strategic Studies master’s program. His comments are his own and do not reflect the views of his employer or the Department of Defense.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.