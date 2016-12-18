ULA Successfully Launches EchoStar XIX Satellite

ULA Celebrates 10 years of 100% Mission Success, One Launch at a Time.

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. – A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the EchoStar XIX satellite lifted off from Space Launch Complex-41 Dec. 18 at 2:13 p.m. EST. EchoStar XIX will dramatically increase capacity for HughesNet high-speed satellite Internet service to homes and businesses in North America. Lockheed Martin Commercial Launch Services procured the Atlas V for this mission. This is ULA’s 12th launch in 2016 and the 115th successful launch since the company was formed in December 2006.

“ULA is honored to have been entrusted with the launch of the EchoStar XIX satellite,” said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Human and Commercial Systems. “We truly believe that our success is only made possible by the phenomenal teamwork of our employees, customers and industry partners.”

This mission was launched aboard an Atlas V 431 configuration vehicle, which includes a 4-meter extra extended payload fairing (XEPF) and three solid rocket boosters. The Atlas booster for this mission was powered by the RD AMROSS RD-180 engine, and the Centaur upper stage was powered by the Aerojet Rocketdyne RL10C engine.

“As we celebrate 10 years, ULA continues to be the nation’s premier launch provider because of our unmatched reliability and mission success,” said Wentz. “The Atlas V continues to provide the optimum performance to precisely deliver a range of missions. As we move into our second decade, we will maintain our ongoing focus on mission success, one launch at a time even as we transform the space industry, making space more accessible, affordable and commercialized.”

ULA’s next launch is the Atlas V SBIRS GEO-3 satellite for the U.S. Air Force. The launch is scheduled for Jan. 19 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.