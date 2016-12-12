This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, December 12, 2016, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

“The Space Shuttle & How it Flew” with Dr. John Jurist and Davide Sivolella.

Dr. Jurist was simultaneously a physicist and a medical researcher before becoming involved in business. He earned degrees in biophysics and nuclear medicine while he was at the UCLA School of Medicine with his dissertation work performed in the Division of Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Jurist has held faculty positions at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in the Medical School’s Division of Orthopedic Surgery and in the Space Science and Engineering Center. In the former, he studied human factors in space flight during Apollo and what was then called Apollo Applications and organized a metabolic bone disease laboratory for translational research. In the latter during the early 1970s, he was team leader of the group that transmitted the first medical imaging over communications satellite links in a precursor to telemedicine. In the business arena, he created and ran a biomedical engineering consulting firm, was president of a successful outpatient surgical center, and founded a nonprofit medical research institute and ran it for four years. Dr. Jurist is experienced in evaluating a business plan and in running a business. He has applied his experience to the developing NewSpace industry as an investor in several small NewSpace corporations, supported R&D in others with corporate grants, and has partly funded academic propulsion, robotics, and biodynamics research groups at multiple universities. Among other professional organizations, he is currently a Life Member of the International Association of Military Flight Surgeon Pilots, an Associate Fellow of the Aerospace Medical Association, an Emeritus member of the Orthopaedic Research Society, and a Fellow of the Gerontological Society. His teaching and research activities revolve around his present position as Adjunct Professor of Biophysics and Aviation at Rocky Mountain College and his previous Adjunct Professorship at the Space Studies Department of the University of North Dakota.

As a child, Davide developed a fascination with all kinds of flying machines, especially those which travel above the atmosphere. This passion for astronautics and space exploration lead to bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Aerospace Engineering from Polytechnic of Turin (Italy). Currently is undergoing a part-time degree in engineering and technology at the Open University, Milton Keynes, UK.

Since 2009 Davide has been working as a specialists in aircraft structural repairs of civil airliners in the United Kingdom. Currently he is employed by British Airways at London Heathrow Airport. Davide thinks of aircraft has spacecraft that fly low and slow. In September 2013 Springer/Praxis published his first book “To Orbit and Back Again: How the Space Shuttle Flew in Space”. In 2017 a second book titled “The Space Shuttle Missions: What We Did and How We Did It”, is scheduled for publication. Both books are born from a life-long passion for the Space Shuttle program which the author developed since he was a child.

In recent years Davide has also been actively researching how space exploration can benefit humankind, in particular advocating lunar and asteroid mining and the creation of a space-based heavy manufacturing industry. He is currently planning to publish a book in 2018 the results of his research. Davide is also a keen landscape photographer and passionate about astronomy.



2. Tuesday, December 13, 2016, 7-8:30 PM PST (December 14, 3-4:30 GMT)

Nancy Atkinson’s new book “Incredible Stories from Space: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Missions Changing Our View of the Cosmos”.

Nancy Atkinson is currently Universe Today’s Contributing Editor. Previously she served as UT’s Senior Editor and lead writer, and has worked with Astronomy Cast and 365 Days of Astronomy. Nancy is also a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador.



3. Friday, December 16, 2016, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Space economics and investing with Dylan Taylor.

Dylan Taylor is a leading angel investor. He has several investments within the smallsat and Earth observation sector, including OmniEarth, Cape Analytics, Planet, RBC Signals, Ardusat, York Space Systems, and LeoLabs.



4. Sunday, December 18, 2016, 12-1:30 PM PST (19-20:30 GMT)

Space Legal and policy 2016 review discussed with Michael Listner.

Michael Listner is an attorney and the founder and principal of Space Law and Policy Solutions, a think tank and consultation firm that concentrates on legal and policy matters relating to outer space security, industry and development. Michael holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Computer Information Systems from Franklin Pierce University and obtained his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from Regent University School of Law, and he is a member of the New Hampshire Bar.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.